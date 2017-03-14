The 1975: ‘Our next album needs to be like ‘OK Computer’ or ‘The Queen Is Dead”

Matty Healy reveals reveals his lofty ambitions for album No.3

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has revealed that he wants the band’s third album to have the same seismic impact as Radiohead‘s ‘OK Computer’ and The Smiths‘ ‘The Queen Is Dead’.

The band are currently gearing up for the final run of touring around their second album, ‘I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It‘ – which was named NME’s Album Of The Year 2016. However, they’re already at work on their next record – having previously revealed that it will be titled ‘Music For Cars’ and is due for release in 2018.

Healy revealed his hopes for the record to Q, adding that he’d already penned two tracks for the album that are ‘as good as anything on the previous album’ along with ‘lots of ambient and classical tracks’.

“If you look at third albums, ‘OK Computer’ or ‘The Queen Is Dead’, that’s what we need to do.”

Healy continued: ” I want a legacy. I want people to look back and think our records were the most important pop records that a band put out in this decade.

Meanwhile, Healy and Skepta recently teased a collaboration together.

“We tried working with each other recently but it just didn’t work out,” Healy told NME. “Just for loads of reasons – but we’re going to do something in the future.”

He continued: “We’re going to do a tune together. We want to do like a ‘West End Girls’ Pet Shop Boys [kind of thing]. Maybe start a band, just me and Skepta do a band. Well we’re talking about it, so let’s see what happens.”

Skepta later added: “When it happens, it’s gonna happen because he’s not an artist where he have to set it up. I see him and we’ve been in the studio together so when it happens, it’s just going to come out. Because we’re not in a rush, we might as well bring out the best version of what we’ve done. Soon. That’s my vibe at the moment – I love Matty.”

The 1975’s final UK show of 2017 will be headlining Latitude alongside Mumford & Sons and Fleet Foxes. Latitude Festival 2017 takes place at Henham Park in Suffolk from 14-16 July. Tickets are on sale here.