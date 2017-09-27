The 1975 offer up signed guitar for Festifeel charity auction

Tickets are on sale from Sunday

The 1975 are among artists donating to a charity auction for Festifeel – an event set to raise awareness of breast cancer.

The band are offering up a signed guitar for the auction, which will also feature signed items from Bastille, and opportunities including a painting session with Fearne Cotton, and attending a gig with Greg James.

Proceeds from the auction will go towards CoppaFeel, a breast cancer awareness charity. Tickets for the raffle auction are on sale for £5 from this Sunday, with just 200 tickets available for The 1975’s signed guitar – get yours here.

Festifeel is set to take place on October 14th, with Busted headlining the event at House Of Vans, London. Tickets for that are available here.

Alongside Busted, performances from Will Heard, Pixie Lott, Denai Moore, The Staves, and Fleur East will fill out the day, alongside DJ sets from Basement Jaxx, Mystery Jets, Goldierocks, Radio 1’s Abbie McCarthy, and Bear Grooves.