The 1975 postpone European tour dates

The ‘Sex’ band were due to begin a run of 16 gigs in continental Europe later this month, but their label Dirty Hit Records announced on Twitter today (January 16) that these shows will be rescheduled shortly.

The 1975 are due to perform at the Brit Awards at London’s The O2 on February 22. They have also picked up two nominations for the annual awards bash.

Frontman Matt Healy recently revealed that the band are planning to play an intimate one-off gig in the UK. “We’re gonna play a show for 500 people in a small venue in London next month,” he wrote on Twitter earlier this month. At the time of writing, the gig’s date and location have yet to be revealed.

The 1975 have also recently been added to the line-up of Spanish festival Bilbao BBK Live, which takes place in July.

Last month, while the band were playing at London’s The O2, Healy made an emotional plea for ‘compassion and understanding’ from the youth in the wake of Brexit and Trump’s victory in the US Presidential election. Fans can watch their full live show from London’s The O2 via Vevo now.

Healy had made a similar speech at Glastonbury when the result of the EU Referendum was announced. He also admitted that he cried when he found out Donald Trump had been elected President of the United States.