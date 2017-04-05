The 1975 promise to release new music this year

While the world awaits 'Music For Cars'

The 1975 have revealed that there will be a new vinyl release from the band later this year.

Now however, Healy has revealed that a new release will be coming in 2017 – telling fans they they’re ‘putting out a vinyl this year’.

Fans are now speculating as to whether the release will be an EP of new material, a compilation, live album or re-release. NME has contacted their team for a response.

Meanwhile, Healy recently revealed that the new songs he’s written for the album are ‘as good as anything on the previous album’ along with ‘lots of ambient and classical tracks’.

“If you look at third albums, ‘OK Computer’ or ‘The Queen Is Dead’, that’s what we need to do,” he said. “I want a legacy. I want people to look back and think our records were the most important pop records that a band put out in this decade.”

Healy also said that the era of the last record was ‘coming to an end’ and that he’d be ‘retreating’ to focus entirely on ‘Music For Cars’.