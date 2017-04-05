The 1975 promise to release new music this year

The 1975 promise to release new music this year

The 1975 have revealed that there will be a new vinyl release from the band later this year.

The band are currently gearing up for the final run of touring around their second album, ‘I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It‘ – which was named NME’s Album Of The Year 2016. However, they’ve also been hard at work on new music – with frontman Matty Healy revealing that their next album will be called ‘Music For Cars’ and is pencilled for released in 2018.

Now however, Healy has revealed that a new release will be coming in 2017 – telling fans they they’re ‘putting out a vinyl this year’.

Fans are now speculating as to whether the release will be an EP of new material, a compilation, live album or re-release. NME has contacted their team for a response.

Meanwhile, Healy recently revealed that the new songs he’s written for the album are ‘as good as anything on the previous album’ along with ‘lots of ambient and classical tracks’.

“If you look at third albums, ‘OK Computer’ or ‘The Queen Is Dead’, that’s what we need to do,” he said. “I want a legacy. I want people to look back and think our records were the most important pop records that a band put out in this decade.”

Healy also said that the era of the last record was ‘coming to an end’ and that he’d be ‘retreating’ to focus entirely on ‘Music For Cars’.

The 1975’s final UK show of 2017 will be headlining Latitude alongside Mumford & Sons and Fleet Foxes. Latitude Festival 2017 takes place at Henham Park in Suffolk from 14-16 July. Tickets are on sale here.

 