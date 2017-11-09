The 1975 are releasing ‘something’ before the year is out

That promised EP has been pushed back to 2018, but all is not lost

The 1975‘s long rumoured 2017 EP has been pushed back to next year, but “something” is coming before the year is out regardless.

The news comes via the band’s manager Jamie Oborne, who took to Twitter today to confirm news of the new release. Previously, the band’s frontman Matty Healy had promised new material from the band in 2017, as well as a ‘new vinyl this year’. Earlier this week, Healy then tweeted “Okay – one more EP”, sending fan speculation into overdrive.

Now, Oborne has cleared up the mysterious teases on Twitter. “So there is not going to be @the1975 EP in 2017. EP will be 2018,” he confirmed.

All hope is not lost though, with Oborne also stating: “But you will get something that I personally love. Sorry but that’s all I can say right now.” He went on to promise that the band’s new album “is already sounding amazing” and “will be worth the wait, you guys.”

Healy recently revealed that the new songs he’s written for the album are ‘as good as anything on the previous album’ along with ‘lots of ambient and classical tracks’.

“If you look at third albums, ‘OK Computer’ or ‘The Queen Is Dead’, that’s what we need to do,” he said. “I want a legacy. I want people to look back and think our records were the most important pop records that a band put out in this decade.”