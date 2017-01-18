The 1975 reschedule European tour dates

Matt Healy and the band will now hit continental Europe in June.

The 1975 have rescheduled their upcoming European tour for June.

Matt Healy and the band were due to begin a run of 16 gigs in continental Europe later this month. However, their label Dirty Hit Records announced on Monday that these shows were being postponed.

Now the new dates have been announced, revealing that the band will begin their European tour in Aarhus, Denmark on June 11 and conclude in Milan, Italy on June 29. The new tour features fewer shows than originally scheduled, but Dirty Hit said “original tickets will be honoured wherever possible”.

The band’s European tour includes shows in Germany’s Munich and Offenbach on June 24 and 25 – the Saturday and Sunday of Glastonbury 2017. Check out the full list of dates below.

Meanwhile, The 1975 are due to perform at the Brit Awards at London’s The O2 on February 22. They have also picked up two nominations for the annual awards bash.

The night before, they will play an intimate charity gig in London for Warchild.

The 1975 have also recently been added to the line-up of Spanish festival Bilbao BBK Live, which takes place in July.

Last month, while the band were playing at London’s The O2, Healy made an emotional plea for ‘compassion and understanding’ from the youth in the wake of Brexit and Trump’s victory in the US Presidential election. Fans can watch their full live show from London’s The O2 via Vevo now.

Healy had made a similar speech at Glastonbury when the result of the EU Referendum was announced. He also admitted that he cried when he found out Donald Trump had been elected President of the United States.