The 1975 deliver emotional speech against racism and homophobia during Latitude headline set
It was a hit-packed set for the final night of their tour
The 1975 spoke out against discrimination and said ‘the world should be more like a music festival’, during their first ever major festival headline slot at Latitude last night. Check out photos, footage and the setlist below.
Not only was it their first ever festival headline set, but it was also the last night of their current tour for their acclaimed second album ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’ – NME’s album of the year for 2016.
Introducing ‘Loving Someone’ during the set, frontman Matty Healy delivered an emotional speech, in which he said that ‘the world should be more like a music festival.
“If the world was like this [Latitude], everything would be fine,” Healy told the crowd. “There might be a few too many drugs, but that never hurt anybody. We’re gonna play a song that is about universal love and compassion. I’m sorry if I ever said anything about religion or about anything that ever offended anybody – I don’t wanna offend anybody, ever. My intention is to spread love and unity.
“In particular, I wanna shout out all f the communities that are misrepresented and maligned. So, the Muslim community, the black community, the LGBTQ community. I wanna say that we stand with you and we fucking love you. We love every single person in this field. So who’s ready to get compassionate? Get them flags up!”
The 1975 played:
The 1975
Love Me
UGH!
Heart Out
A Change of Heart
The City
An Encounter
Robbers
Loving Someone
She’s American
Please Be Naked
28 (Live debut)
Somebody Else
You
fallingforyou
The Ballad of Me and My Brain
Girls
Sex
Encore:
If I Believe You
Chocolate
The Sound
While, promising to release new music this year and confirming his debut album with side-project ‘Drive Like I Do‘, The 1975 will now be working on their third album ‘Music For Cars‘.
Healy recently revealed that the new songs he’s written for the album are ‘as good as anything on the previous album’ along with ‘lots of ambient and classical tracks’.
“If you look at third albums, ‘OK Computer’ or ‘The Queen Is Dead’, that’s what we need to do,” he said. “I want a legacy. I want people to look back and think our records were the most important pop records that a band put out in this decade.”
Latitude Festival 2017 continues with sets from Mumford & Sons, Fleet Foxes and many more.