The 1975 tease intimate summer gig onstage in London

The band were playing at The Dome in Tufnell Park when Matty Healy made the comment

The 1975 have teased the possibility of them playing an intimate gig over the summer.

The group were performing at the 500-capacity venue The Dome, in London’s Tufnell Park tonight (February 21) as part of War Child and O2’s Brit Awards series.

As the performance was coming to an end, frontman Matty Healy told fans: “We might play Hammersmith Apollo in the summer.” The comment drew huge cheers from the audience as the band then segued into set closer ‘The Sound’.

Earlier in the night, the band shared their new single ‘By Your Side’ on BBC Radio 1. The track is a cover originally performed by Sade and proceeds from sales will go to War Child.

The 1975 last played the Eventim Hammersmith Apollo in November 2015 when they previewed tracks from second album ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It‘. It was part of an intimate series of tour dates designed to give the band’s fans an early taste of what to expect from the record. Last year, they played their biggest headline shows to date with two sold out shows at London’s The O2.

The band have already confirmed a handful of dates for this summer, including a headline performance at Manchester’s Parklife festival. They will also tour the US, with dates Stateside including a sold out show at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Last week (February 15), The 1975 picked up the award for Best Live Band supported by Nikon at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.

Healy accepted the award alone with a glass of wine in his hand. He said: “Thank you. Stop talking. Listen. This is our second NME Award. The first time we were the shittest band. Now it’s for being good, so I don’t know what that proves. I don’t think it proves anything, I think it proves that…

“Hey listen Mike [Williams, NME editor-in-chief] came out this evening and he said if you’re an artist, we have a duty to make pop music didactic. I know this is unfashionable and boring and no-one really gives a fuck but everything is fucked. And if your music isn’t purposefully informative, then there’s no point to it. So let’s make sure that we do that. Thank you.”