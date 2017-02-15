The 1975’s Matt Healy reveals collaboration with Skepta

Healy and the grime star are hoping to start a band.

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has revealed his plans to collaborate with Skepta, after a failed attempt left them wanting to form a band together. Watch our video interview with him above.

Speaking after picking up Best Live Band at the VO5 NME Awards 2017, Healy said that he and the grime star plans together for an unlikely team-up.

“Me and Skepta know each other,” Healy told NME. “We tried working with each other recently but it just didn’t work out. Just for loads of reasons – but we’re going to do something in the future.”

He continued: “We’re going to do a tune together. We want to do like a ‘West End Girls’ Pet Shop Boys [kind of thing]. Maybe start a band, just me and Skepta do a band. Well we’re talking about it, so let’s see what happens.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 15: Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs at O2 Arena on December 15, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

“Thank you. Stop talking. Listen,” said Healy as he picked up his award. “This our second NME Award. The first time we were the shittest band. Now it’s for being good, so I don’t know what that proves. I don’t think it proves anything, I think it proves that…hey listen (NME Editor) Mike (Williams) came out this evening and he said if you’re an artist, we have a duty to make pop music didactic.

“I know this is unfashionable and boring and no-one really gives a fuck but everything is fucked. And if your music isn’t purposefully informative, then there’s no point to it. So let’s make sure that we do that. Thank you.”

Skepta meanwhile, took home the NME Award for Best British Male.