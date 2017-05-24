The 1975’s Matty Healy delivers rousing speech about Manchester terror attack: ‘I’m f**king p**sed off’

"I don't need to be educated on fucking anything to say that that is bullshit - and I don't know what it's in the name of"

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy delivered an emotional speech last night about the terror attacks in his native Manchester – declaring that he was ‘pissed off’ and ‘fucking bored of racism’. Watch footage below.

The band, formed in the Wilmslow area of Manchester, were performing at The Filmore in Detroit in Detroit when Healy took a moment to express his album at the situation.

“I’m fucking pissed off,” Healy told the crowd. “I’m bored. I’m bored of nationalism and I’m bored of racism. Whatever. It’s over. Nationalism, religion, all these regressive things, they’re over. We can’t carry on in the way that we’re carrying on.

“Now listen. I don’t know anything about anything, right. I’m just a person who’s objectively on here. We’re from Manchester, right and where we used to hang out, the actual place where we used to hang out, someone put a bomb in there tonight and then killed a bunch of kids that were going to a fucking show in Manchester.

He added: “And I don’t need to be educated on fucking anything to say that that is bullshit. And I don’t know what it’s in the name of”.

While recently revealing that they’re currently at work on their third album ‘Music For Cars‘, The 1975’s final UK show of 2017 will be headlining Latitude alongside Mumford & Sons and Fleet Foxes. Latitude Festival 2017 takes place at Henham Park in Suffolk from 14-16 July.