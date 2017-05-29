The 1975’s Matty Healy discusses why ‘indie is his most hated scene’

'I'm a privileged middle-class kid from Macclesfield. I can't pretend to be what I'm not'

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has revealed that ‘indie is his most hated scene’ because he can’t live with idea of ‘pretending not to care’.

The outspoken frontman was talking to the Sunday Times Style magazine when asked about his speech at the 2017 BRIT Awards when encouraged fans not to ‘stay in lane’.

“Well, that whole ‘I don’t give a shit’ thing has never really gone far with me,” Healy told The Times. “It’s why indie is my most hated [music] scene – a scene where you pretend you don’t care in order to not get judged on how bad you are as a musician. But times have moved on.

“I’m a privileged middle-class kid from Macclesfield. I can’t pretend to be what I’m not.”

Last week, Healy spoke out against the Manchester terror attack at an Ariana Grande gig.

The band, formed in the Wilmslow area of Manchester, were performing at The Filmore in Detroit in Detroit when Healy took a moment to express his album at the situation.

“I’m fucking pissed off,” Healy told the crowd. “I’m bored. I’m bored of nationalism and I’m bored of racism. Whatever. It’s over. Nationalism, religion, all these regressive things, they’re over. We can’t carry on in the way that we’re carrying on. Now listen. I don’t know anything about anything, right. I’m just a person who’s objectively on here. We’re from Manchester, right and where we used to hang out, the actual place where we used to hang out, someone put a bomb in there tonight and then killed a bunch of kids that were going to a fucking show in Manchester.

He added: “And I don’t need to be educated on fucking anything to say that that is bullshit. And I don’t know what it’s in the name of”.

While recently revealing that they’re currently at work on their third album ‘Music For Cars‘, The 1975’s final UK show of 2017 will be headlining Latitude alongside Mumford & Sons and Fleet Foxes. Latitude Festival 2017 takes place at Henham Park in Suffolk from 14-16 July.