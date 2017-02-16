The 1975’s Matty Healy gave away his VO5 NME Award to a fan

One lucky fan now has the golden finger on their mantelpiece

The 1975 frontman MattY Healy gave away his VO5 NME Award to a lucky fan as he left the ceremony last night.

Last night saw Healy attend the awards at London’s O2 Academy Brixton, where they took home the prize for ‘Best Live Band’.

However, as he made his exit from the venue and was greeted by a crowd of fans, one of them was lucky enough to receive the band’s trophy.

Accepting the award, Healy said: “Thank you. Stop talking. Listen. This our second NME Award. The first time we were the shittest band. Now it’s for being good, so I don’t know what that proves. I don’t think it proves anything, I think it proves that…hey listen Mike (Williams) came out this evening and he said if you’re an artist, we have a duty to make pop music didactic.

“I know this is unfashionable and boring and no-one really gives a fuck but everything is fucked. And if your music isn’t purposefully informative, then there’s no point to it. So let’s make sure that we do that. Thank you.”

Healy also told NME of his plans to collaborate with Skepta.

“Me and Skepta know each other,” Healy told NME. “We tried working with each other recently but it just didn’t work out. Just for loads of reasons – but we’re going to do something in the future.”

He continued: “We’re going to do a tune together. We want to do like a ‘West End Girls’ Pet Shop Boys [kind of thing]. Maybe start a band, just me and Skepta do a band. Well we’re talking about it, so let’s see what happens.”