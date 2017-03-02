Adele cuts fireworks from Australian show after debris lands in her son’s eye

However, she hints that the fireworks could be reinstated at later dates.

Adele has told fans at a gig in Australia that she cut a fireworks section at the last minute because of her son.

The singer explained that when the fireworks were tested during soundcheck, her son, four-year-old Angelo, was struck in the eye by flying debris.

“Up until last night, we did have fireworks for you,” she said, according to local website themusic.com/au.

“My son was watching in the crowd… a bit of debris went in his eye so we got rid of them.”

However, she also hinted that the fireworks section could be reinstated later in the tour by asking fans whether they wanted to see them in spite of the risk of flying debris.

“Let’s get a cheer for fireworks if you want them,” she said, reportedly drawing a loud cheer.

“Let’s get a ‘boo’ if you don’t want shit in your eyes,” she then said to a quieter reception, before adding: “Alright, we’ll do it next time.”

During her current Australian tour, Adele also hit headlines by bringing up drag performer DJ Feminem for a selfie and a song.

Last month saw Adele storm the Grammy Awards with a huge performance of ‘Hello’ to open the ceremony, before performing a heartfelt tribute to the late George Michael, and winning a number of awards – which she argued should have gone to Beyonce.