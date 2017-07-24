2 Chainz teases Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music’s ‘Cruel Winter’

The long-awaited follow-up to the label's 2012 compilation 'Cruel Summer' was first reported to be completed back in March

2 Chainz has teased the return of Kanye West‘s G.O.O.D. Music by posting an image that may serve as the artwork for the label’s long-awaited ‘Cruel Winter’ compilation.

West’s label released the compilation album ‘Cruel Summer’ – which featured contributions from the likes of Jay-Z, John Legend and Pusha T, as well as West and 2 Chainz themselves – in 2012. A follow-up has been expected for a number of years, with West’s collaborator CyHi the Prince claiming back in March that ‘Cruel Winter’ was “really done.”

The latest update on the progress of ‘Cruel Winter’ may have been issued yesterday (July 23) in the form of an Instagram post from 2 Chainz, who featured on the ‘Cruel Summer’ tracks ‘Mercy’, ‘The Morning’ and ‘The One’.

The artistic image in question shows headshots of the likes of West, Legend, Big Sean, Pusha T and more arranged in the shape of the cross. A caption at the bottom of the image reads “In Good We Trust” – see the post below.

An official announcement of ‘Cruel Winter’ or any future G.O.O.D. Music project has yet to be issued, however.

Should a new compilation emerge, it is unlikely that Jay-Z will feature – given that he and West are currently locked in a war of words.

It was reported last week that West is reportedly ready to fire back at the lyrical barbs aimed at him by the Brooklyn rapper on his latest album ‘4:44’.