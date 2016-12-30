2016’s biggest selling UK albums and singles revealed

Who made the cut this year?

Adele and Drake have scored this year’s biggest selling UK albums and singles.

’25’ is the biggest record of 2016, notching up a combined sales and streams total of 753,000 in the last 12 months. Ninety-five per cent of the album’s chart sales total was made up of physical and digital purchases.

Discounting streams that ’25’ has amassed since it was added to Spotify and Apple Music in June, the LP has passed the 3 million sales mark. The album has also never left the official UK albums chart Top 40 since its release in November 2015.

Drake’s ‘One Dance’, featuring Wizkid and Kyla meanwhile, was the biggest single of 2016 notching up an astonishing 15 weeks at Number One, levelling with Wet Wet Wet’s epic stint with ‘Love Is All Around’ in 1994.

The single has racked up 1.95 millions combined sales, made up of 530,000 downloads and an impressive 142 million streams.

With streaming now accounting for 80% of the singles market in the UK, ‘One Dance’ also nabs the title of the most streamed song of 2016, holding the record for the most streams in one week with 7.86m plays. The hit also enjoyed the biggest one-week combined sales figure for a Number One single of the year so far, notching up 140,000 during its fourth week at the top in April.

Lukas Graham’s ‘7 Years’ was Number Two and Sia’s ‘Cheap Thrills’ came in at Number Three.

Elsewhere, Coldplay’s ‘A Head Full Of Dreams’, was the second biggest album of 2016 with combined sales of just over 512,000. The band’s 2015 LP didn’t manage to hit Number One last year, but climbed to the top in February 2016, continuing their unbroken streak of chart topping studio albums. Only Oasis match Coldplay’s 100% career sprint of back-to-back chart topping albums.

David Bowie’s last album ‘Black Star’ was at Number Six with total chart sales amounting to 410,000, the fastest-selling of 2016, achieving over 146,000 chart sales in its first week of release during the aftermath of his death. The late singer’s ‘Best Of Bowie’ greatest hits is at 10 with 328,500 chart sales across all formats.

The Top Ten UK singles, which you can watch below, are as follows:

1.’One Dance’ – Drake ft Wizkid & Kyla

2. ‘7 Years’ – Lukas Graham

3. ‘Cheap Thrills’ – ‘Sia’

4. ‘I Took A Pill In Ibiza’ – Mike Posner

5. ‘This Is What You Came For’ – Calvin Harris ft Rihanna

6. ‘Lush Life’ – Zara Larsson

7. ‘Closer’ – Chainsmokers ft Halsey

8. ‘Love Yourself’ – Justin Bieber

9. ‘Work’ – Rihanna ft Drake

10. ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ – Justin Timberlake

The Top Ten UK albums are as follows:

1. ’25’ – Adele

2. ‘A Head Full Of Dreams’ – Coldplay

3. ‘Together’ – Michael Buble & Alfie Boe

4. ‘Purpose’ – Justin Bieber

5. ‘The Wonder Of You’ – Elvis Presley

6. ‘Blackstar’ – David Bowie

7. ‘Glory Days’ – Little Mix

8. ‘Views’ – Drake

9. ‘I Cry When I Laugh’ – Jess Glynne

10. ‘Best Of Bowie’ – David Bowie