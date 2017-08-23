Live performers for 2017 Hyundai Mercury Prize announced

All bar one of the 12 nominees at next month's prize-giving ceremony in London will play live on the night

The final list of live performers for the 2017 Hyundai Mercury Prize awards show has been announced.

The nominations for this year’s prize were unveiled back in July, with Stormzy, The xx and Sampha among the leading candidates. Skepta won the prize in 2016 for his album ‘Konnichiwa’.

The ceremony, which this year will take place at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London on September 14, will feature live performances from 11 of the 12 acts nominated.

Each artist nominated will play a selected track on the night – with the exception of Ed Sheeran, who was given the nod for his recent album ‘÷’.

See the full shortlist for the 2017 Hyundai Mercury Prize below.

Alt-J – ‘Relaxer’

Blossoms – ‘Blossoms’

Dinosaur – ‘Together, As One’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Divide’

Glass Animals – ‘How To Be A Human Being’

J Hus – ‘Common Sense’

Kate Tempest – ‘Let Them Eat Chaos’

Loyle Carner – ‘Yesterday’s Gone’

Sampha – ‘Process’

Stormzy – ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’

The Big Moon – ‘Love In The Fourth Dimension’

The xx – ‘I See You’

Tickets for the ceremony are on sale now.

New judges on the panel this year include Marcus Mumford from Mumford and Sons, Lianne La Havas, Ella Eyre, and DJ and broadcaster MistaJam.