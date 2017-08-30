The 2017 MTV VMAs were the least watched in the ceremony’s history

It's the fourth year in a row that the viewing figures have declined for the event

The 2017 MTV VMAs were the least-watched show in the award ceremony’s history, it has been revealed.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The latest edition of the event took place on Sunday night (August 27) and was hosted by Katy Perry.

According to the Associated Press, the ceremony was viewed by 5.69 million viewers over 10 different networks.

It’s the fourth year in a row the ratings have dropped. The 2016 VMAs were watched by 6.5 million people, while 2015 clocked figures of 9.8 million.

At this year’s MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift premiered her new video for comeback single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’. Jared Leto, meanwhile, gave a moving tribute to Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington.

Kendrick Lamar dominated at the awards, collecting six trophies for his video for ‘Humble’.

Meanwhile, Pink gave an emotional speech about body image after accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

“I know I don’t have a lot of time, but if I may tell you a quick story,” she began. “Recently, I was driving my daughter to school and she said to me, out of the blue, ‘Mama?’ I said, ‘Yes, baby?’

“She said, ‘I’m the ugliest girl I know.’ And I said, ‘Huh?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, I look like a boy with long hair.’ And my brain went to, ‘Oh my god, you’re six. Why? Where is this coming from? Who said this? Can I kick a 6-year-old’s ass, like what?’”

She continued to explain that she made a Powerpoint presentation featuring androgynous rockstars like Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, Annie Lennox and more. She also told her daughter people made fun of herself because they viewed as being masculine.

“And I said to her, ‘Do you see me growing my hair?’ She said, ‘No, mama.’ I said, ‘Do you see me changing my body?’ ‘No, mama.’ ‘Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world?’ ‘No, mama.’ ‘Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world?’ ‘Yes, Mama.’ ‘OK! So, baby girl. We don’t change. We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty.’