MIA announces first acts for Meltdown Festival 2017

The annual cultural event takes place at London's Southbank Centre from June 9 to 18.

MIA has announced the first batch of artists for Meltdown Festival 2017.

The ‘Paper Planes’ artist is overseeing the annual cultural event at London’s Southbank Centre from June 9 to 18.

In a post on the centre’s website, she said of her vision for Meltdown: “I’m bringing together new outlaw musicians from everywhere, who have contributed to keeping things weird, exciting, opinionated, loud, emotional and brave or off the grid in the present climate.”

Young Fathers will perform a show “especially created for Meltdown,” it was announced today, while MIA herself will close the festival on June 18.

Mykki Blanco, Yung Lean, I Wayne, Dexta Daps, Crystal Castles, MHD, Mr Eazi and Afrikan Boy will also deliver sets during the 10-day event.

Meltdown Festival launched at London’s Southbank Centre in 1993. Last year’s event was curated by Elbow’s Guy Garvey and previous curators have included Jarvis Cocker, Yoko Ono, David Byrne, Massive Attack, Morrissey and Anohni.

MIA released her latest album ‘AIM’ in September and said repeatedly in the build-up to its release that it would be her last.

During an interview with NME at the time, she explained why the music industry tries her patience. “I came through the Britpop era,” she said. “Then there was this turn-of-the-millennium era which I was part of, and then you’ve got this weird era where everything’s been corporatised to the max and you’re only allowed five, 10 pop star brands, who are as corporate as Sky TV… It just needs a little bit of rewriting.”

She added: “I just need time away from it. I don’t want to change how I think creatively, to brand myself into an acceptable brand.”

She was named Best British Female Artist at the V05 NME Awards 2017.