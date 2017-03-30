Glastonbury Festival adds more than 80 acts to its 2017 line-up

The xx, Biffy Clyro, The National, Royal Blood, Lorde, Stormzy and Katy Perry are all heading to Worthy Farm.

Glastonbury Festival has added more than 80 acts to its 2017 line-up.

The festival’s three headliners – Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran – had already been confirmed.

Now artists including The xx, Biffy Clyro, The National, Royal Blood, Lorde, Stormzy, Katy Perry and Father John Misty have all been added to the bill.

Barry Gibb, Wiley, Chic, Alt-J, Solange, Craig David, Boy Better Know, Haim and Phoenix are among a host of other new additions to the line-up.

Kris Kristofferson, who has been linked to the Sunday afternoon ‘legends’ slot, is also confirmed to be performing. However, festival organisers has yet to confirm whether he is indeed 2017’s ‘legend’.

‘Mr Boombastic’ and ‘It Wasn’t Me’ hit-maker Shaggy has been booked to perform as well.

Glastonbury will take place this year at its traditional home of Worthy Farm, Somerset from 23-25 June. This weekend sees the start of the cut-off period when Glasto-goers need to pay off the rest of their deposit – starting on Saturday April 1.

As well as the headliners, Nile Rodgers had already confirmed himself for Glastonbury 2017, while Wiley had confirmed himself in advance too.

Katy Perry announced her performance this morning, shortly before the full announcement, with a special Glastonbury GIF.

Last month, the Glastonbury bosses told NME that they’d booked ‘twice as many bands to play’ this year and that they’d be introducing the new area of a ‘drive-in cinema‘.

Radiohead are rumoured to be planning a special set to honour the 20th anniversary of ‘OK Computer’ during their headline performance.