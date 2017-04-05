Taylor Swift ‘is working on her new album in Nashville’

Taylor Swift is reportedly busy working on her new album in Nashville.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the singer-songwriter is currently deciding on the album’s sound. An unnamed source apparently told the outlet that she is debating whether to continue in the pop direction of her Grammy-winning ‘1989’ album, or to return to her country roots.

The unnamed source is also quoted as saying that the album will arrive before the end of the year. This tallies with recent comments made by Ed Sheeran, who appeared to let slip that Swift’s album would drop in late 2017.

There had previously been rumours that Swift would release a new album in October 2016. However, no album surfaced last autumn. The singer-songwriter had previously released an album every two years in either October or November. Her last record ‘1989’ dropped in October 2014.

It was also reported last year that Swift had recruited Drake to help her make an album of “edgier R&B and hip-hop sounds”. Swift is also rumoured to be working on new music with Kesha.

In February, shortly before the Super Bowl, she played what she said will be her only live show of 2017.

