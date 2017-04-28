Listen to author Daniel Rachel and Billy Bragg discuss new Rock Against Racism book ‘Walls Come Tumbling Down’

It's out next month

A podcast featuring Billy Bragg and award winning author Daniel Rachel has been posted online.

The audio focuses on Rachel’s new book Walls Come Tumbling Down which consists of new conversations with over 100 contributors, including Pauline Black, Bragg, Jerry Dammers, Phill Jupitus, Neil Kinnock, Linton Kwesi-Johnson, Tom Robinson, Clare Short, Tracey Thorn commenting on the rise and fall of three key movements of the time – Rock Against Racism, 2 Tone, and Red Wedge between 1976 and 1992.

The audio starts with Bragg talking about his role in a landmark Rock Against Racism concert at the end of April 1978 and then goes on to talk about Bragg’s role in the Red Wedge Movement alongside the likes of Paul Weller.

You can listen to the podcast below.

Walls Come Tumbling Down also features more than 150 images – many rare or previously unpublished –from some of the greatest names in photography, including Adrian Boot, Chalkie Davies, Jill Furmanovsky, Syd Shelton, Pennie Smith, Steve Rapport and Virginia Turbett.

Rachel wrote his first song when he was 16 and was the lead-singer in Rachels Basement. He previously wrote Isle Of Noises: Conversations With Great British Songwriters.

Walls Come Tumbling Down by Daniel Rachel is available in paperback on May 18, published by Picador (£12.99).