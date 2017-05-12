Haim share ‘Something To Tell You’ tracklisting

New album is out in July

Haim have revealed the tracklisting to their forthcoming album ‘Something To Tell You’.

The trio release the LP, their second album and follow-up to 2013 debut ‘Days Are Gone’, on July 7. They have so far unveiled lead single ‘Right Now’ and recent track ‘Want You Back’.

They also recently revealed the cover art for their new record.

Now, the band have shared the full tracklisting for their forthcoming album and offered fans a studio version of ‘Right Now’ when they pre-order their second studio effort.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

‘Want You Back’

‘Nothing’s Wrong’

‘Little Of Your Love’

‘Ready For You’

‘Something To Tell You’

‘You Never Knew’

‘Kept Me Crying’

‘Found It In Silence’

‘Walking Away’

‘Right Now’

‘Night So Long’

Earlier this year, the band promised “classic songwriting, but also modern, exciting and fearless” tracks from their new LP.

“If someone else wrote our songs instead of us, we’d be quicker,” Alana said, with Este adding: “We go over every single sound, every single beat.”

“Maybe we would have been worried if we didn’t think we were making awesome shit,” Alana added.

Lead singer Danielle continued to describe how after their last tour finished in 2014 “we went right back into writing for the next album,” explaining: “We didn’t want to take any time off. But nothing really stuck. All we knew for two years was wake up, soundcheck, play the show, go to sleep and fit in a slice of pizza at some point. We needed to turn our brains from touring brains back to writing brains. When we came home, we literally got off the bus, took a nap and went right into the studio.”

Meanwhile, the trio of sisters have also announced several UK tour dates – including Reading & Leeds Festival and being among the latest additions for BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend, alongside Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Kasabian and many more.