Watch Bleachers cover Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Go Your Own Way’

Jack Antonoff covered the classic at The Governors Ball festival in New York

Bleachers played a jubilant set at New York’s Governors Ball festival this weekend and included a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Go Your Own Way.’

Fan footage of the cover can be watched below and shows the crowd singing along to Lindsay Buckingham’s famous lyrics.

The New York pop group played the festival on Friday, with a set that included hits from their third album ‘Gone Now.’

The album, follow up to 2015’s ‘Terrible Thrills Vol. 2’, was released on June 2. Single ‘Don’t Take The Money’ features a cameo from Lorde, who also played the Governors Ball festival this weekend.

Bleachers’ set also included hits ‘Shadow’, ‘Everybody Lost Somebody’, ‘Rollercoaster’ and ‘I Miss Those Days.’

Jack Antonoff told the crowd: “I’m so fucking glad to be here with you guys.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

It’s not the first time Bleachers have covered ‘Go Your Own Way’, as Jack Antonoff teamed up with Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches back in 2014 to perform the hit for a VH1 concert.

‘Go Your Own Way,’ from Fleetwood Mac’s seminal album ‘Rumours,’ was released in December 1977.