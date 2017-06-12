The seminal Oasis song will be played by the Republican brass band.

Oasis‘ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ will be played at the Stade de France tomorrow evening ahead of England’s friendly against France as a mark of respect for the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks.

22 people were killed when a suicide bomber attacked Manchester Arena last month, only weeks before an attack on London Bridge left eight people dead.

Now, the French Football Federation has announced that the seminal Oasis song will be played by the Republican Guard brass band shortly before the teams emerge tomorrow after it was adopted as an anthem of solidarity by the people of Manchester.

A minute’s silence will also be observed by both teams, with the same tribute previously held at the start of England’s World Cup qualifier against Scotland on Saturday.

Both teams are also expected to wear black armbands while fans will hold red and white placards to form the England flag as the Oasis song plays.

The display of solidarity comes after England displayed a ‘Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite’ sign in 2015 when the teams played at Wembley only days after a series of devastating attacks in Paris.

Yesterday, Greater Manchester Police confirmed that all suspects arrested in relation to last month’s bombing have been released without charge.