DJ Khaled's set at the Electric Daisy Carnival was beset by technical difficulties.

Deadmau5 has mocked DJ Khaled after his disastrous set at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.

The US producer’s set at the Las Vegas festival was beset by apparent technical difficulties – and he was eventually booed off stage after he struggled to perform when he appeared on stage later than originally anticipated. You can watch footage of the performance below.

Now, Canadian producer Deadmau5 has responded after DJ Khaled claimed that his sound had been ‘sabotaged’ for the set.

The DJ, real name Joel Zimmerman, wrote on Twitter: “They sabotaged my set! My sound isn’t right. I’m saving this one for later.”

He added: “1. Who the fuck are all those people on stage. 2. What the fuck is he doing? 3. EDC. 4. Lol.”

DJ Khaled is yet to respond to DeadMau5’s criticism, but he has repeated his accusation of ‘sabotage’ on Instagram, before forgiving the people he deemed to be responsible.

He wrote: “They tried to sabotage my sound so many times THEY could not get the sound right on my set and i still stood on stage wit no sound and when they got the sound to work they want cut my set short but I still rep for my people anyone else would walk off stage.”

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:17am PDT

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled is gearing up to release his latest album ‘Grateful’ on June 23, which features collaborations with the likes of Jay Z, Beyonce, Drake, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Calvin Harris and Chance The Rapper.