Katy Perry has explained the meaning behind recent single ‘Bon Appetit’, and revealed that it’s about female empowerment in the face of patriarchal oppression.

The discussion of the track came during an interview on Australia’s Kiss FM – after she began discussing the process behind the video for Bon Appetit, which sees Katy being cooked by a group of men, and its double meaning.

“It’s like ‘oh you just think you have me all figured out’ and also we aren’t just pieces of meat. You just want to use me, dispose of me, the parts that you want – I’m sorry, I’m in control this time”, Katy revealed.

Mainly though, she’s hoping that the track can provide some “escapism” for her fans.

“It’s not my job to preach at a person or tell them what they should think”, she said.

“It’s nice, though, if I can pose a question or broaden a perspective – I just have to reflect sometimes on what’s going on in the world a little bit, but also make some escapism music.”

