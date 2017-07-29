Jay-Z releases new video for ‘Adnis’ starring Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover

The rapper has released another visual from album ‘4:44’

Jay-Z has released a new video for ‘Adnis’ and it stars Mahershala Ali and Glover.

The track is taken from Jay-Z’s recent album, ‘4:44’ and fans can watch the video through Tidal.

Ali plays a boxer, who is coached by fellow actor Glover in the black-and-white clip. The video was directed by Mark Romanek, who has also directed videos for Nine Inch Nails and Madonna.

It’s the fifth clip Jay-Z has released from ‘4:44’, having previously shared videos for ‘Kill Jay Z’, ‘Bam’, ‘The Story of O.J’ and the album’s title track.

Along with visuals, the rapper has also released a series of ‘footnotes’, where fellow artists have talked about topics ranging from racism to relationships.

While in an unusually candid video on Tidal, Jay-Z recently opened up about his relationship with Beyonce. He revealed: “This is my real life. I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn’t totally built on the 100 per cent truth and it starts cracking.”

Recently, it was revealed the title of Jay Z’s album may have been inspired by the time he was hit in a lift by his sister-in-law Solange.

Mahershala Ali recently won an Oscar for his role in Moonlight and it was recently revealed he will be starring in the third series of hit HBO show ‘True Detective.’