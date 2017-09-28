Firefighters called after Pixies set off smoke alarms at gig in Portland

Band recently supported Kings Of Leon at Hyde Park

Firefighters were called to a recent Pixies gig in Portland after the band set off smoke alarms.

The band were performing ‘Into The White’ at the city’s State Theatre during the encore when they set off the fire alarms in the venue thanks to the smoke machines they used to close out the show. You can watch footage of the incident below.

According to The Portland Press Herald, the doors were opened, the smoke cleared out, and firefighters quickly responded and realised that nothing was on fire.

“The alarms went off and they were high pitched, sort of like a guitar, so at first they were hard to make out. Then the band put down their instruments, and we realized those were alarms,” show attendee Jeremy DaRos said. “So people started filing out, but there was never a sense of panic in the crowd.”

I guess the @pixiesofficial went a little nuts with the pyro #thankyouPixies #awesomeshow A post shared by talldrinkowater (@talldrinkowater) on Sep 26, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

Last year, Pixies released their sixth studio album ‘Head Carrier’. NME’s Mark Beaumont awarded the album four stars, writing: “casting aside the boulder of history, you’ll struggle to find a better collection of indie rock songs this year. The reunion of the century keeps on kicking.” Read the full review.

The Boston rockers also returned to the UK later this year, supporting Kings of Leon at their headline show at London’s Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time 2017.