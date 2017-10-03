Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Moby call for gun control in wake of Las Vegas shooting

"This is terrorism plain and simple."

Lady Gaga, Moby, and Ariana Grande have led renewed calls for gun control in America after the deadly shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and injured over 500.

Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort Hotel and Casino. He was later found dead by police in his room.

The horrific incident has led to calls for gun control from high profile figures including Lady Gaga, who urged Democrat and Republican politicians to unite in the face of unspeakable tragedy.

“This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol”, she wrote.

“Prayers are important but @SpeakerRyan @realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. #GunControl act quickly”, Gaga added.

Her calls were backed by Ariana Grande, who reiterated the need for gun control.

“My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism”, she wrote.

Over on Instagram, Moby described relaxed gun legislation as “evil’.

“How many more mass shootings will it take? How many more lives ended? How many more families destroyed?”, the hugely influential producer wrote.

“We need sane, rational, sensible #guncontrolnow . the @nationalrifleassociation and every Republican who opposes gun control has so much blood on their hands. Mass shootings are evil, passing legislation that enables them to happen even more so.”