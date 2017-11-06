Paul McCartney reckons Donald Trump’s views on climate change are ‘madness’

Former Beatle is encouraging people to do their bit for the environment

Paul McCartney has slammed Donald Trump over his views on climate change.

The former Beatle accused the American leader of turning around “a lot of the advances that have been made” to help the environment”.

It comes after the US President pulled out of the Paris Agreement to cut global emissions, earlier this year.

McCartney is encouraging people to go meat-free for one day a week, arguing that reducing the need to eat meat would help the environment.

“It’s not the total solution, but it’s part of the solution. A lot of people have been saying this for a long time but there’s resistance,” he told BBC Newsbeat.

“Particularly when you’ve got someone like Trump who says that it (climate change) is just a hoax.

“A lot of people like myself think that’s just madness so it’s maybe a good time now to try and focus people’s attention and say ‘look, forget about him we can do something’.”

Earlier today (November 6), Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry also criticised President Trump over his comments over yesterday’s church shooting in Texas’ Sutherland Springs which left 26 people dead.

The tragedy also left 20 others injured by the lone gunman. The victims’ ages ranged from five to 72, and the suspected “young, white male” gunman was later found dead in his car some miles away.

She said: “It is a mental health issue, and it’s somewhere on the scale from ironic to disgustingly hypocritical that Donald Trump is talking about mental health with regards to this attack when his administration has done nothing but try to restrict access to help get care for people who need it the most, but it’s also about gun control.”

Earlier this year, McCartney penned a song about Donald Trump for inclusion on his next album, which is due for release later this year.