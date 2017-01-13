This band is set to play a Trump inauguration celebration concert

Event will take place at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC on January 19

3 Doors Down have announced that they will play a Donald Trump inauguration celebration concert next week.

Trump will be sworn in as President in Washington, DC on January 20. Former America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho is the only big name booked to perform at the event so far.

While US band 3 Doors Down won’t perform at the inauguration itself, they will appear at a concert called ‘The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration’ the day before, January 19, at the Lincoln Memorial.

The rest of the line-up includes Toby Keith, Jon Voight, Jennifer Holliday, DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart, Lee Greenwood, Marty Roe and, in the words of 3 Doors Down, “historic remarks from President-elect Trump”.

See the band announce the news via Instagram below:

Meanwhile, Evancho, the teenage singer set to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration next week, has said that her decision to accept the President-elect’s invitation was “not political” and she is simply doing it “for my country”.

Evancho described Trump as “very polite” to the New York Times, adding: “I just kind of thought that this is for my country. So if people are going to hate on me it’s for the wrong reason.”