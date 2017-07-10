30 million people attended UK gigs and festivals in 2016

The new study from UK Music also revealed that live music audience figures grew by 12% last year

A new study has revealed that attendances at UK gigs and festivals in the UK reached 30.9 million in 2016.

The findings, which were collated by UK Music as part of their ‘Wish You Were Here’ study, also point to a 12% increase in live music audience figures last year, which contributed £4 billion to the country’s economy.

The increase from 2015’s figure of 27.7 million to 2016’s 30.9 million shows a clear rise in the number of people attending gigs and festivals in the UK. Despite the good news, the study also found that there was a 13% drop in the money being spent at small venues with a a capacity of under 1500.

Speaking about the drop for these smaller venues, UK Music’s chief executive Michael Dugher said that those venues were a “vital part of the live music industry.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“UK Music will continue to campaign to safeguard smaller music venues, many of which are fighting for survival,” he added.

UK Music also found that just under four million people attended festivals in 2016, while the UK welcomed 823,000 music fans from abroad last year who visited the country specifically to watch live music – spending an average of £850 per visit.