30 Seconds To Mars cover David Bowie, Prince, Linkin Park and more in Live Lounge mash-up tribute

Jared Leto's band also take on Soundgarden and George Michael

30 Seconds To Mars have paid tribute to several late music icons, covering David Bowie, Prince, Soundgarden, Linkin Park and George Michael in a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session.

The band – fronted by musician/actor Jared Leto – covered five songs in under four minutes, taking on Bowie’s ‘Heroes’, ‘Black Hole Sun’ by Chris Cornell‘s Soundgarden, Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’, George Michael’s ‘Freedom’ and ‘Crawling’ by Linkin Park, whose frontman Chester Bennington recently passed away.

Watch in full below:

Speaking to NME last year, Jared Leto described his band’s new album as “very sexual” and “very, very different” to their past output. “I think our last album was maybe a bridge between where we were and where we are now and it’s a very, very different album,” he said at the time.

“I think that’s exciting. Every time you make an album, every time write a song, you have the ability to redefine, reimagine and to experiment and take chances. I’m a big believer that it’s okay to let go of your past and explore new territory, so that’s what we’re doing.”

When asked to describe it in three words, he responded: “It’s very sexual. That’s three syllables, not three words, but it’ll have to do.”