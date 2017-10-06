30 Seconds To Mars announce massive UK arena tour

The boys are back in town...

30 Seconds To Mars have announced their return to the UK next year for a Spring arena tour.

The Jared Leto fronted rock trio will play a series of dates in April, with the announcement coming after the release of comeback single ‘Walk on Water’ last month.

You can see all of their dates below, with tickets set to go on sale from 9AM on Friday 13 October.

Fri March 23 2018 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Sat March 24 2018 – MANCHESTER Arena

Sun March 25 2018 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Tue March 27 2018 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thu March 29 2018 – BIRMINGHAM Arena

Meanwhile, 30 Seconds to Mars recently played a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session that saw them pay tribute to several late music icons, covering David Bowie, Prince, Soundgarden, Linkin Park and George Michael.

The band covered five songs in under four minutes, taking on Bowie’s ‘Heroes’, ‘Black Hole Sun’ by Chris Cornell‘s Soundgarden, Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’, George Michael’s ‘Freedom’ and ‘Crawling’ by Linkin Park, whose frontman Chester Bennington recently passed away.

Appearing at the MTV VMAs in August, Leto was among those leading tributes to Bennington, praising his “kind and caring” nature during an emotionally charged speech.

“When I think about him, Chester, I see his face, which was always smiling, and I think about his heart, which he wore on his sleeve, and I think how kindly he treated me”, he said.