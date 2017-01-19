30 Seconds To Mars tease Camp Mars 2017 with new trailer

Jared Leto's band are expected to return with a new album later this year.

30 Seconds To Mars have shared a teaser for their third annual Camp Mars bash.

The three-day event will take place this year in Malibu, California from August 12-14. In addition to enjoying two performances from the band, fans who attend will be able to take part in yoga, hiking, archery and meditation, as well attending talks from professional speakers.

“When last year’s Camp sold out in just over a day, we were blown away and humbled,” Leto said in a statement announcing the event. “And to be doing this for a third year in a row is an absolute dream. We not only get to share our music, great food and tons of fun with people we love – but it also takes place in one of our favourite places on the planet, the beautiful mountains of sunny Malibu, California.”

Tickets go on sale on February 1 at the Adventures In Wonderland website. Watch the preview trailer below.

In November, 30 Seconds To Mars teased their new album – which is due this year – on Instagram. An interconnected series of six pictures, all captioned “#MarsIsComing. 2017.”, join together to form a photo of frontman Jared Leto singing in a vocal booth.

The band previously dropped a teaser video for the album over the summer. Their last LP, fourth effort ‘Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams’, came out in 2013.

Also during the summer, Leto described the band’s new album as “very sexual”. The actor and musician revealed in July that the band were hard at work on the record and “getting closer and closer to being finished”.

Speaking to NME, Leto said the album was “very, very different” to their past output. “I think our last album was maybe a bridge between where we were and where we are now and it’s a very, very different album,” he said.

“I think that’s exciting. Every time you make an album, every time you write a song, you have the ability to redefine, reimagine and to experiment and take chances. I’m a big believer that it’s okay to let go of your past and explore new territory, so that’s what we’re doing.”

When asked to describe it in three words, he responded: “It’s very sexual. That’s three syllables, not three words, but it’ll have to do.”