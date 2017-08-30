Over 300 musicians offer to entertain Hurricane Harvey evacuees

The Austin Music Office have had to stop taking offers

Over 300 musicians have signed up to entertain those displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

The storm has resulted in extensive flooding across Texas, with 20 victims now confirmed dead. Over 30,000 people have been forced into shelters after being displaced and forced to flee their homes.

As part of their extensive relief efforts, Red Cross reached out to the ATX Music Office – located in Austin, Texas – to attempt to find musicians who may volunteer to entertain those stuck in shelters. ATX then put out a request via Twitter, before being inundated with responses.

“It was such short notice, I didn’t know what to expect in terms of the response,” Austin Music Office employee Stephanie Bergara told Austin 360. Over 165 musicians volunteered in less than 24 hours.

“They just keep coming,” Bergara also tells KVUE. “We’ve gotten everything from ukulele players to DJs to audio engineers volunteering to help in any way they can. I’ve lived in Austin my entire life and I’m a musician myself, but I’ve never seen anything quite like this. They’re requesting comfort music, something to take their minds off of all the craziness.

“It’s more than just musicians,” she continues. “A lady in Bastrop emailed and said, ‘I’m not a musician, but we have a bakery in Bastrop and we want to send cupcakes to evacuees, can you tell me where to do that?’ There was a woman who wanted to drop off aromatherapy kits. Another person asked if people need visits from therapy dogs.”

The ATX Music Office eventually had to stop taking requests, after 315 musicians signed up to the cause.

To donate to the victims of Hurricane Harvey, head here.