50 Cent accused of punching female fan in chest

Incident occurred in Baltimore at the weekend

Video footage shows 50 Cent appearing to punch a female fan in the chest during a recent live show.

TMZ reports that the rapper was performing with The Lox in Baltimore on Saturday (April 8) when the incident occurred.

At one point during the gig, 50 Cent reached into the audience to shake hands with fans. When one woman pulled on his hand too hard, the rapper fell from the stage, then responding by appearing to punch the fan in the chest.

After returning to the stage, 50 Cent then asked for the female fan to join him. She later twerked onstage.

Watch footage below:

In February, 50 Cent’s son dropped a diss track directed at his father. The rapper’s first-born son Marquise Jackson has released the song, titled ‘Different’, on the 14th anniversary of his dad’s debut album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

The song, which lends from Dr Dre’s ‘What’s The Difference’, featured the lyric: “Lost my pops, he’s still alive”. Speaking about the line, Marquise told Rap-Up: “Growing up, my dad was my superhero. It was like having a father who was Superman, more or less. But then, as I got older, you start realizing things or you start seeing certain patterns and it takes an effect on your relationship with people. That’s what happened with me and my father.”

He went on to say of the track as a whole: “That’s the first song that I ever, ever made. [It’s] my first complete song with a hook and verses and everything. It was more or less me just venting, me getting a lot of frustrations, a lot of feelings out. People say they can hear the hunger inside the track and that’s what I was feeling at the moment.”