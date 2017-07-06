50 Cent slams Jay Z’s new album ‘4:44’ as ‘golf course music’

'You can't be the best rapper at 47'

50 Cent has hit out at Jay Z‘s new album ‘4:44‘ – slamming it as ‘golf course music’ and ‘too smart’.

Special Offer: Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p

The rap icon released his surprise 14th album ‘4:44’ last week, much to the acclaim of fans and critics – having already gone platinum despite not being physically on sale. However, it seems that not everyone is a fan. While Kendrick Lamar referred to Jay Z as a ‘master teacher‘ in the wake of the record and Snoop Dogg called it ‘motherfucking hot‘, Future then responded to being dissed on the album before 50 Cent added his own criticism.

“I listened to Jay shit, that ‘4:44’,” said Fiddy in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I thought the shit was aight. I liked the shit, but I’m gonna keep it 100 – the shit was a little … the shit was too smart. I felt like I was supposed to be wearing like glasses and shit and like a tie, a fucking sweater around my waist. It was like Ivy League shit.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The G-Unit star then went on to say that he can’t be the greatest rapper because of his age, adding that Migos were ‘up next’.

“Now Imma tell you the truth: n****s is high out here, so they don’t wanna hear that shit,” he continued. “They just wanna have a good time. You know what I’m saying? And fuck that – you can’t be the best rapper at 47 because the new n****s is here. They coming with new shit going on.

“That’s why I was laughing with the Joe Budden n****a with the Migos n***s ’cause they up. They up next, you gotta let the young n****s come in. N****s fucking with Future and all this. Leave them n****s alone man, b, what the fuck is the matter with you man?”

50 Cent added: “I ain’t gon’ hold you up son, that shit was like golf course music,” 50 said before bursting into laughter.

Jay Z returns to the UK to headline V Festival alongside Pink from 19-20 August at Hylands Park in Chelmsford and Weston Park in Staffordshire.