Hear 50 Cent’s son diss his father on new track ‘Different’

Released on the 14th anniversary of his dad's debut album 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'

50 Cent‘s son has released a diss track of sorts aimed at his father, titled ‘Different’.

The rapper’s first-born son Marquise Jackson has released the son on the 14th anniversary of his dad’s debut album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

The song, which lends from Dr Dre’s ‘What’s The Difference’, features the lyric: “Lost my pops, he’s still alive”.

Speaking about the line, Marquise told Rap-Up: “Growing up, my dad was my superhero. It was like having a father who was Superman, more or less. But then, as I got older, you start realizing things or you start seeing certain patterns and it takes an effect on your relationship with people. That’s what happened with me and my father.”

He went on to say of the track as a whole: “That’s the first song that I ever, ever made. [It’s] my first complete song with a hook and verses and everything. It was more or less me just venting, me getting a lot of frustrations, a lot of feelings out. People say they can hear the hunger inside the track and that’s what I was feeling at the moment.”

Listen below:

Different by Marquise Stream Different by Marquise from desktop or your mobile device

Meanwhile, 50 Cent is suing his former lawyers as a result of losing his case against Lastonia Leviston’s 2015 sex tape lawsuit.