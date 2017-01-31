50 Cent sues his former lawyers after losing sex tape case

The outcome of the rapper's case saw him file for bankruptcy in 2015

50 Cent is suing his former lawyers as a result of losing his case against Lastonia Leviston’s 2015 sex tape lawsuit.

Leviston successfully sued the New York rapper in July 2015, with a judge ordering 50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson – to pay her $5 million after he leaked a sex tape of her and her partner online.

As a result of that case, Jackson was forced to file for bankruptcy – a decision that the rapper is now blaming on his former lawyers. Filing a claim to the U.S. Bankruptcy court in Connecticut, Jackson claimed that he received miscues from his ex-lawyers Reed Smith and Peter Raymond, which he believes left him at a disadvantage in the Leviston case.

The claim alleges that Jackson wouldn’t have filed for bankruptcy if he was aware of the “neglectful, negligent and unethical conduct of Raymond and Reed Smith.”

The rapper is seeking $25 million in punitive damages, as well as $7 million in actual damages, citing a breach of fiduciary duty and malpractice (via The Wrap).

