58% of grime fans voted Labour in the last election
Ticketmaster have released a new 'State Of Play' report on grime
Ticketing giant Ticketmaster have released an extensive new report on grime music and its impacts on the music industry and politics.
The study – which surveyed 2000 members of the British public, as well as 168 participants who were found via social media to be active grime listeners – found that 58% of grime listeners voted Labour in the last election. Furthermore, the #Grime4Corbyn campaign, which saw a number of prominent grime figureheads side themselves with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, also had a significant effect, with 24% of participants stating that the campaign influenced their vote.
#Grime4Corbyn was also joined by further support for Jeremy Corbyn from the likes of JME, Stormzy, AJ Tracey and many more. JME even interviewed the Labour leader in the run-up to the general election this past June.
Read the full NME cover story with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn here.
Elsewhere in the report, 48% of respondents declared the controversial Form 696 – which has been used by the Metropolitan Police to shut down a number of grime shows under the grounds of ‘public safety’ – is discriminatory against the genre and its predominantly black musicians.
London’s Night Czar, Amy Lamé, said: “Grime is one of the great music genres to come out of London, and with international talent like Skepta as well as rising stars like Nadia Rose bringing Grime to the world stage, it is little wonder this grassroots music movement is now becoming a huge part of mainstream culture.
“At City Hall, we are doing everything we can to safeguard grassroots music, showing the world that London is open to talent and creativity. As well as setting out measures to promote busking and protect grassroots music venues, we’ve made it clear that Form 696 shouldn’t compromise the capital’s vibrant music industry or unfairly target one community or music genre. That is why we are working with the Met and London’s promoters, venues and artists to make sure London’s legendary music scene is the best and safest in the world.”