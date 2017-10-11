58% of grime fans voted Labour in the last election

Ticketmaster have released a new 'State Of Play' report on grime

Ticketing giant Ticketmaster have released an extensive new report on grime music and its impacts on the music industry and politics.

The study – which surveyed 2000 members of the British public, as well as 168 participants who were found via social media to be active grime listeners – found that 58% of grime listeners voted Labour in the last election. Furthermore, the #Grime4Corbyn campaign, which saw a number of prominent grime figureheads side themselves with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, also had a significant effect, with 24% of participants stating that the campaign influenced their vote.

#Grime4Corbyn was also joined by further support for Jeremy Corbyn from the likes of JME, Stormzy, AJ Tracey and many more. JME even interviewed the Labour leader in the run-up to the general election this past June.

Elsewhere in the report, 48% of respondents declared the controversial Form 696 – which has been used by the Metropolitan Police to shut down a number of grime shows under the grounds of ‘public safety’ – is discriminatory against the genre and its predominantly black musicians.