The film will focus on the pop icon's formative years in New York City.

A Madonna biopic called Blonde Ambition is in the works.

Written by rising star screenwriter Elyse Hollander, the film’s script topped last year’s “Black List” – an annual ranking of Hollywood’s best unproduced screenplays. It has now been picked up by Universal Pictures, Variety reports.

The film is said to focus on Madonna’s formative years in New York City. Legend has it that in 1978, when Madonna flew to New York from her hometown of Detroit, she had just $37 in her pocket. She told a taxi driver to take her to “the centre of everything”, and he duly dropped her off in Times Square.

For the next five years, she worked as a model, dancer and waitress while playing in the bands Emmy and Breakfast Club. She later decided to become a solo artist and regularly hung out at iconic nightclub Danceteria.

In 1983, she broke through with her self-titled debut album, home to the hits ‘Holiday’, ‘Borderline’ and ‘Lucky Star’.

