A shoe Justin Bieber tossed into the crowd is being sold for £5,000

And another of Biebs' shoes now has its own Instagram account.

During a gig in Frankfurt last week, Justin Bieber removed his shoes and tossed them into the crowd.

The shoes were a pair of Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost 350 V2s sneakers. After being caught by fans, Bieber’s “left Yeezy” now has its own Instagram account with over 7,000 followers.

Meanwhile, another fan has listed Bieber’s “right Yeezy” on eBay. The seller writes in the description: “We do like Justin and his music but there are people dying to have this shoe and we are just no [sic] huge beliebers so it wouldn’t be fair to keep it. Also Part of the profit will be DONATED to a local charity if we sell the shoe.”

At the time of writing, bidding on the shoe has reached €6,550.00 (£5,700). Fans still have other five days left to bid on the shoe. Watch footage of Bieber tossing his trainers into the crowd below.

Meanwhile, the singer behind ‘Despacito’ has defended Bieber after he failed to remember the lyrics to the Spanish language hit he appears on.

Bieber brings his ‘Purpose World Tour’ to London this Sunday (July 2) for a huge British Summertime show in Hyde Park.

He’ll be supported by Tove Lo, Martin Garrix and Anne-Marie, among others.