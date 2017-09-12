A ‘virtual’ ABBA tour is set to take place in 2019

Get excited...

ABBA are set to return to the stage in 2019, after Benny Andersson announced that the group will reunite in digital form.

The Eurovision-winning pop legends split up in 1982 and have never reunited, despite huge demand from their legions of fans across the globe.

Now, Andersson has provided fans of the Swedish music icons with renewed hope after he announced that a virtual reality tour is currently in the works.

“We see each other every now and then, we’ve done a few different things, and now we’ve got a project ahead of us”, he told Swedish newspaper Expressen.

The show will reportedly use similar technology to that seen during Tupac’s hologram appearance at Coachella in 2012, featuring virtual representations of each member alongside a live band.

“It will take a bit of time, it takes time to digitalize a face”, Andersson added.

“It’s fun that it’s so technologically advanced. It will be interesting.”

The exciting development for ABBA fans comes after it was previously announced that an exhibition dedicated to the four piece will open in London later this year.

The exhibition has been aptly named ‘ABBA: Super Troupers’, and will provide fans with a chance to see items from the band’s private archives for the first time ever in the UK.

As well as items from the iconic pop group’s past, the exhibition will also take visitors through individual rooms that each represent a key moment of their history – including a replica of the Brighton Grand Hotel room where they stayed during their 1974 Eurovision triumph.