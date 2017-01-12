Aaliyah’s greatest hits appear on Apple Music after prolonged online absence

Many of the late singer's best-known tracks weren't available on the major streaming services or iTunes

A compilation of Aaliyah‘s most popular songs has appeared on Apple Music and iTunes, making many of the late singer’s biggest hits available on a major streaming service for the first time.

Aaliyah, who died in an air crash in August 2001, recorded three albums between 1994 to 2001, finding her greatest success with her final self-titled LP in July 2001. Her most successful single ‘Try Again’, which featured on the soundtrack to the 2000 thriller Romeo Must Die, was her first and only US number one.

A compilation of Aaliyah’s greatest hits, ‘Ultimate’, is now available to stream on Apple Music and purchase on iTunes. Originally released in 2005, ‘Ultimate’ features songs such as ‘Are You That Somebody’, ‘One In A Million’ and ‘Hot Like Fire’.

While the compilation is available to stream and buy on Apple’s two main music platforms, ‘Ultimate’ has yet to surface on either Spotify or Tidal, with the former only having her debut album, ‘Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number’, available to stream.

Back in December, a collaboration between Drake and Aaliyah briefly surfaced online. ‘Talk Is Cheap’ featured archive Aaliyah vocals that were recorded prior to her death, and was rumoured to be linked to a larger project that intended to rework and release unreleased Aaliyah tracks. However, the project was scrapped back in 2012 after her family refused to give their blessing.