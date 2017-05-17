A$AP Rocky’s home reportedly burgled in $1 million robbery

The Harlem rapper's residence in LA was the target of the crime, which occurred last night (May 16)

A$AP Rocky‘s house in LA has been burgled, with armed robbers reportedly stealing over $1 million of property from the rapper.

The Harlem rapper was the victim of the crime last night (May 16), with reports suggesting that up to $1.5 million worth of jewellery and additional property had been stolen from the residence.

As reported by TMZ, the armed gang – consisting of three thieves – reportedly pulled a gun on a female relative of Rocky’s who answered the door. She was then taken through the property by the gang as they proceeded to steal the rapper’s possessions.

Before making their getaway, the gang attempted to take a locked safe from the residence. However, they decided not to take it, and instead left it on a nearby pavement before fleeing the scene.

The rapper’s relative is not believed to have been physically harmed by the gang, but it is thought that the gang deliberately targeted Rocky’s house for the raid.

Rocky has yet to publicly respond to the robbery.

Earlier this week, a new A$AP Rocky track was premiered on Frank Ocean’s Beats 1 radio show, ‘Blonded’. Entitled ‘RAF’, the song – which debuted in two different versions – features contributions from Migos MC Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti and Ocean himself.