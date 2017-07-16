Aaron Carter arrested for driving under the influence and marijuana possession

The singer was arrested in Georgia last night (July 15).

Onetime pop star Aaron Carter has been arrested in Georgia, USA for driving under the influence, marijuana possession and possession of drug-related objects.

TMZ reports that he was pulled over last night (July 15) by Habersham County sheriffs, and they claim that he ‘refused to submit to testing for a suspected DUI’. The 29-year-old allegedly refused a breathalyser, and blood/urine testing.

His girlfriend Madison Parker was a passenger in the vehicle, and was also arrested.

The singer was due to play a concert in Kansas City that night, but hours before the arrest, he tweeted that he couldn’t make the show due to ‘transportation issues.’

Ironically, hours before that tweet, he posted about how he’s ‘finally learned how to always be prompt and loyal’ after 22 years in the music industry.

Carter is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, who was also arrested last year, after he got into a fight at a bar.

Aaron Carter hit the news earlier this year when he was attacked and accused of racism by his support act.