He called coming out part of a "new chapter"

The musician Aaron Carter has given his first interview since coming out as bisexual a few days ago.

Carter was speaking on Atlanta based radio program, The Bert Show, about the process of coming out and the “new chapter” of his life.

“I’m just taking it one minute, and one day, and one comment at a time,” Carter told hosts Bert Weiss and Kristin Klingshirn. “There’s quite a few layers to it. All I can say is that I’m really looking forward to the future right now. Whether I chose to be with a man or a woman, it’s my decision. No one else’s.”

Explaining the move to go public with his sexuality, Carter called the decision “a part of a new chapter of turning 30, on Dec. 7 this year.” He also added that he had been considering the decision for some time before coming out: “To be honest, I’ve been thinking about it for many years. I just felt like it was something that I needed to do. I was having some turmoil, personal issues in my own relationship, and I just felt like it was something important that I needed to say.” Head over to The Bert Show website to hear the full interview.

As stated in his coming out note, which was posted on Twitter a few days ago, Carter told the hosts that he has known about his sexuality since he was “a little kid”, and had a “small relationship” with a man, aged 17.

The musician added that he has become stronger as a result of the negative comments he has received in the past. “My skin is a lot thicker today. Kind of like when you get a scar and you develop scar tissue.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Carter discussed his relationship with ex-girlfriend Madison Parker, brother Nick Carter and father Robert Gene Carter, who passed away in May.