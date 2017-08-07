Aaron Carter comes out as bisexual in candid open letter

Former child star opens up about sexuality

Aaron Carter has opened up about his sexuality in a new open letter, revealing publicly for the first time that he is bisexual.

Carter – brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter – rose to fame as a child star in the 1990s. He recently made headlines after being arrested for driving under the influence and marijuana possession.

Posting a written message to Twitter, Carter said: “To start off, I would like to say that I love each and every one of my fans. There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life. This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me.”

Carter continued to state that he had realised that he was attracted to both women and men as a teenager and had his first “experience with a male” when he was 17.

“To me music has always been my temple,” Carter added. “Music will always be what transcends us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven. But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied.”

Carter has since thanked his fans for their positive response to the news, describing himself as being “overwhelmed by your love and support”. He later added: “Your [love] and support means everything to me. I adore all my fans. Never forget that.”

Carter recently revealed that he suffers from a hiatal hernia, what he described as a “stress eating disorder”.

The singer addressed rumours about his weight on Twitter, writing: “By the way y’all wanna know why I’m so skinny? It’s because [at] 19 I was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia, I didn’t choose that. Be kind to me… It’s a terrible stress condition that affects me having an appetite and I’m sorry this is the way I am. Basically I have an eating disorder.”

Carter added: “I’m sorry, sometimes I really wish I did look better, or I eat more like y’all say, this life doesn’t come [with] much stability… If you don’t believe me ask my brother he was there when I was 19 diagnosed. It’s a stress eating disorder, I’m sorry I didn’t choose this.”

“No I don’t do drugs, yes I feel pain, I haven’t stopped working since I was 7 years old 22 years later and I still won’t give up,” Carter continued. “Any of my fans who I let down or made them embarrassed to be my fans anymore I’m so sorry. I will never stop trying to win your hearts back… All things done in the dark always come to light… I might not be exactly where I want to be but I’m doing much better than I was before”.