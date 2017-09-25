Aaron Carter checks into rehab

Statement says singer wants to improve his "overall wellness"

Aaron Carter has checked himself into rehab, a representative for the singer has confirmed.

Carter – brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter – rose to fame as a child star in the 1990s. He recently made headlines after being arrested for driving under the influence and marijuana possession. He also recently revealed that he suffers from a hiatal hernia, what he described as a “stress eating disorder”.

Now, the singer’s representative has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Carter has entered a rehab facility. “Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness,” Carter’s publicist Steve Honig said. “He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

In August, Carter came out as bisexual in a candid open letter, writing: “This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me.”

He later spoke about his sexuality and explained his decision to come out in an interview, saying: “I just felt like it was something that I needed to do. I was having some turmoil, personal issues in my own relationship, and I just felt like it was something important that I needed to say.”

